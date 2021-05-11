The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) released a statement informing South Africans that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced on Sunday, 9 May, that Hajj 1442H will be held this year following health and safety requirements being met amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Moaaz Casoo, secretary general of SAHUC said:

“We remain hopeful that as South Africans, we too are able to participate in Hajj 1442H. However, SAHUC has not yet received any official information with regards to the special requirements that we have to adhere to. “SAHUC said that the public will be updated as soon as information is obtained.