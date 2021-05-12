Eid-UL-Fitr celebrations

Muslims all around the world will scan the skies this week for the birth of the new moon, heralding the end of the Holy Month of Ramadaan, concluding their fast.

During the Holy Month of Ramadaan, for those fasting, Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn to sunset. The spiritual rewards for fasting are said to be multiplied during Ramadaan. Waseem Khan said as he begins to conclude his fast, he will be thinking about the Almighty and thanking him for all his life’s blessings. “I will be using this time to remember those less fortunate than myself. I understand that modern times have put many people through unimaginable hardships. The fact that I have a home and food is a blessing many people wish they had. I want to take note of this and show my gratitude.” Khan said in doing so he will observe prayer and donate to charity. “I need to get closer to Allah and build a better relationship. The way we, as Muslims, conduct ourselves during Ramadaan should become our daily acts.”

The birth of the new moon was on Tuesday, 11 May at 9pm, and Eid is expected to be on Thursday or Friday this week; depending on the sighting of the moon on Wednesday evening. Mohammed Shiraz Bux, Tyreese-Jaidon Kellerman, McKenzie Kellerman, Layyah Soosiwala, Maher Soosiwala and Rania Soosiwala said they are looking forward to celebrating Eid Ul-Fitr with their families at home. McKenzie Kellerman said she was happy to partake in the fast as these moments of spirituality bring her closer to God. “The fast was tough but with the help of the Almighty I managed to come this far.” Kellerman said she is excited to conclude the fast as she will be spending a lot of time with her family and eating her favourite food.

Tabloid Newspapers management and staff would like to wish the Muslim community Eid Mubarak. May the Almighty open doors of happiness and prosperity for you and your family.