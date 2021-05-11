Learners test positive for Covid

Two Phoenix primary schools underwent temporary closure after two Grade 7 learners tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

In a statement sent to parents, Hopeville Primary School said a Grade 7 learner from Group B had tested positive for the virus. The school reassured parents that all the necessary protocols had been followed. The learner was last at the school premises on Tuesday, 4 May. The school remained closed on 6 May to allow for deep-cleaning and sanitising. Another statement is believed to have been released by Whetstone Primary School on Thursday, 6 May. The statement said a male learner from Grade 7B (Blue Group) had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. “Parents of learners in the Grade 7B Blue group are advised to monitor their children carefully for any flu-like symptoms. The Department of Health and Department of Education have been notified and steps will be taken to contact-trace and disinfect the classroom,” the statement read.

The school requested other learners to stay at home and was expected to re-open on Monday, 10 May. Another high school in Phoenix was re-opened on Monday, 10 May after two learners from Grade 9 and 11 had tested positive last month. In a statement, Daleview Secondary School said that the Department of Health and the Department of Education were notified and steps were taken to conduct tracking and tracing. Parents were requested to monitor their children for any flu-like symptoms. “The school has been deep-cleaned and thoroughly sanitised by the Department of Health,” said the statement.

The Department of Education was contacted for comment but none was forthcoming at the time of going to print. Last Thursday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that health officials had recorded a worrying increase in Covid-19 cases across the country. The health department said it recorded 2149 infections in 24 hours last week. Mkhize said that a number of districts have been flagged by the national institute for communicable diseases (NICD) as ‘under observation’, due to an appreciable rise in the 14-day average percentage change. “Although some of these districts may have relatively low case incidences, the significant rise in percentage changes should be taken as a serious warning,” he said.