Should South Africa impose a blanket ban on travellers from India?

As India battles to fight the deadly B.1.617 variant of the Coronvirus, a huge debate rages on whether South Africa should impose a blanket ban on travellers from India or should the South African government consider quarantine measures and focus on surveillance of the coronavirus. The Phoenix Tabloid took to the streets to ask the community their views.

1. Manor Pillay

The Covid-19 variant of India is very contagious and has resulted in thousands of people dying. We should not compromise and leave the borders open. I support South Africa imposing a border ban on India. Our people and communities are very tense and nervous about the third wave and do not feel safe. The Indian variant is very contagious and has instilled fear into our lives.

2. Dayalan Perumal

I support South Africa having a blanket ban for travels from India. Quarantining people is going to be a mammoth task, more especially when people are infected with the virus, it can spread rapidly within our community. South Africa does not have the medical capacity to respond to an uncontrollable pandemic. Government must be decisive on the ban.

3. Stacy Murugasen

I support the idea of South Africa closing its borders on India so that people who are infected with the virus are contained and do not enter our country. I had a terrifying experience during the COVID 19 first phase and do not wish for any person to go through this terrible experience. Our government needs to act now and impose the ban until the spread of the virus is contained. Our peoples’ lives are more important than money.

4. Seena Naidoo

The safety of our citizens is very important therefore it is necessary for the government to take drastic measures and impose a ban on travel to and from India. Due to past experiences, our country has experienced many challenges regarding the spread of Covid-19. We have lost many loved ones and are still recovering from emotional pain.

5. Veeriah (Vee) Naidu

Government should apply the 7 or 14 day quarantine rule that the rest of the world has imposed on South Africans entering their countries