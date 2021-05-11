23.7 C
Palmview crash

0
39

A crash on the R102 in the vicinity of the Palmview intersection led to two people sustaining injuries and being hospitalised, on Sunday night.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:04pm after receiving multiple calls from passing motorists reporting a vehicle lying on its roof. On arrival other emergency services were found in attendance. RUSA head, Prem Balram, said: “It was established that a grey VW Golf had broken down and was stationary on the extreme-right lane. A white VW Golf which was travelling in the same direction collided into the rear of the stationary car. The white VW Golf then overturned and landed on its roof. Two of the four occupants from the white VW Golf were transported to hospital by ambulance for injuries sustained in the collision. “Motorists need to abide by the rules of the road and remain vigilant at all times. Cut down on speed for the safety of all road-users. There are too many accidents that can be avoided but result in injuries and fatalities,” added Balram.

