Muslims around the world will scan the skies this week for the birth of the new moon, heralding the end of the Holy Month of Ramadaan.

The birth of the new moon is on Tuesday, 11 May at 9pm, and Eid is expected to be on Thursday or Friday this week; depending on the sighting of the moon on Wednesday evening. Moulana Tariq seen with children from the Aleemia Musjid Hifz Academy and Madressa who received gifts from the academy and Caring Sisters Network for Eid. Tabloid Newspapers management and staff would like to wish the Muslim community Eid Mubarak. May the Almighty open doors of happiness and prosperity for you and your family.