Driver injured as car crashes into wall

A driver was injured when a vehicle crashed into the boundary gates and wall of a house on Saturday night at around 8.30pm on Stonebridge Drive.

The owner of the house, Shaun Chettiar, confirmed the accident, adding that: “I was sitting in my lounge and working when a car crossed through the boundary gates and wall and stopped in front of my lounge. My wife and child were in the bedroom. Thankfully the car did not proceed into the bedroom.” Chettiar said that the car was beyond repairs and the driver was injured. “My family were not injured but my child was traumatised. There were extensive damages to the patio glass, my company vehicle and the boundary gate and wall were crushed,” said Chettiar. Chettiar added that paramedics were on the scene and the injured driver was taken to a hospital where he is now recovering.

He said that vehicles drive fast on Stonebridge Road, which includes taxis. “My family are afraid that there will be another incident like this, unless something is done about the situation. Our safety is compromised. There is a tuck shop in the area and people are at risk. Our children and elderly are at risk,” added Chettiar. Chettiar explained that this was not the first time that a vehicle crossed the barricade. Two years ago a similar incident occurred. “Traffic calming devices such as speed bumps or barricades on the road will prevent this from happening,” he said. Captain Louise Naidoo of Phoenix SAPS has confirmed that an accident case has been reported.