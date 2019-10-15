So much of emphasis is placed on advocating the importance of physical well-being, but do we consider how important mental health in the scheme of our holistic living?

With the World Health Organisation observing World Mental Health day in October, this is an apt time (though not restrictive) to discuss the importance of how our mental stability assists our physical well-being and vice versa.

What is mental health?

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social wellbeing. It affects how we think, feel and act. It also helps determine how we relate to stress, decision making and our interaction with others. Having solid mental health does not necessarily mean that one is permanently happy. All that it means is that you have the necessary tools and sound mind to be resilient in times of distress. This is so important because when you feel down or anxious, the body tends to shut down too. However, if the mind is strong and focussed, stress and tough times can be better handled.

How can we improve mental health?

• Society needs to stop creating a stigma attached to mental health issues. Depression and other mental health disorders are a reality, yet friends and family shy away from helping the person in need. Instead of offering or lending ear and shoulder of support, those close by may shrug the problem off by just saying, ‘Snap out of it.’ Perhaps this is a way to just sweep this under the carpet so that the rest of society believes that all is well within the household. Instead of focusing on how to help, the stigma attached to mental disorders prevail. Our mindsets needs to change around this topic, the more we embrace and support mental disorders the more healthy our relationships will be.

• Many believe that the only way to treat mental disorders is through medication, however that has its own side effects and dependency issues or through therapy, that can also be costly and longwinded. However, the first step is talking to a trusted person. Yes, it maybe necessary to delve into therapy, but do not let that scare you off seeking help.

• Don’t be afraid to laugh! By nature I am quite serious, but with the right company, I can laugh. This is so important in keeping stress levels in check and sometimes even looking at something serious in a light-hearted way. By doing this, you will see how your perspectives change, and the problem that once seemed insurmountable does not look as big as it once did.

• Staying active is as good for the brain as it is for the body. When you are mentally fatigued, try to take up a physical challenge. Although it maybe difficult to get off the couch and engage in physical activity, once you get going you will experience a difference in your mental space. Personally, I enjoy yoga and this can be practiced anywhere. Yoga is also a simple way to connect with the body, inner-being and the mind.

• Eat healthy. Make a concerted effort to eat well balanced meals. Comfort eating is so convenient when the mind feels low. However, take control of your eating habits and you will feel better.

• There is nothing wrong with seeking professional help when you find that your emotions and mental state is being severely compromised and you feel overwhelmed. It is okay to reach out for help in order to gain a better quality of life.

About the columnist : Krsangi Radhe is a neuro-linguistic programming practitioner, timeline therapist and life coach. She is also a motivational speaker, public relations practitioner and educator. She is the founder of Sankalpa Coaching.