Residents of Verulam and Tongaat were left reeling in shock after a bloody and deadly weekend.

There were several incidents of violence reported in both areas, with at least one fatality reported and number of cases of attempted murder. One such incident occurred on Sunday evening, where a couple was shot during a home invasion in Redcliffe, Verulam.

Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit South Africa, said the incident occurred around 8pm. He said: “Rusa’s Verulam Operations Center received a call from a member of the public reporting the shooting. Upon arrival, a 24-year-old man was found shot twice on his right arm while his 23-year-old girlfriend was shot on the leg.”

It is alleged that the victim was confronted by the armed robbers, when he left his room to fetch water.

“One suspect was armed with a handgun. Without warning, the armed suspect shot the victim once on his arm. As he attempted to flee back to his room, he was shot again. The suspects then broke into the room where they demanded cash from his girlfriend. After she informed them that she had no cash, they robbed her of their cellphones before she was shot on the leg,” Balram said.

Both victims were treated for their injuries by paramedics from the provincial ambulance service before being transported to hospital. The violent house robbery had preceded to a separate incident where a body of a murdered man was found by the homeowner, lying in a pool of blood behind a house at B-Section in Parkgate, Verulam.

Balram said the circumstances surrounding the case of a stabbed and murdered man could not be established, however according to the bystanders, the deceased was seen running for help prior to him being found dead and his identity was not found. A case of murder has been opened and is being investigated by the police.

The police are also investigating a mob justice act that occurred on Gopalall Hurbans Road in Tongaat, after a robbery suspect was badly beaten and had to be rescued. Balram said the man was accused being of among group of three men who produced knives and robbed a resident of his cellphone, a bag and R150 in cash.

“One of the suspects stabbed the victim in the back before they fled on foot. The victim pursued the suspects and with the assistance of the public, managed to arrest one of the culprits. The crowd began assaulting the man and stabbed him with his own knife,” Balram said.

The suspect was handed over to Tongaat SAPS for further investigation.

In another incident that took place on same day, a two-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was accidentally run over with a vehicle by his father on Flamingo Way in Dawncrest, Verulam. Balram said: “It was established that the child was standing on the side of the driveway when his father drove up to the front gate in his vehicle. As the vehicle took off, the child ran in front of the vehicle when he was knocked down and driven over.”