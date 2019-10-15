Hirsch’s uMhlanga recently held their monthly ladies networking event – a packed morning with guests from the North Coast all wanting to gain valuable tips from business tycoon guest speaker, Noeline Rajbally.

In her address, Rajbally said, “When you really think about your entire customer experience, one should consider everything from your logo, your website, your social media experiences, the way you answer the phone, to the way your customers experience your staff – branding goes way beyond just a logo or graphic element.

Denver Naicker, Noeline Rajbally and Vino Govender Business tycoon gives valuable tips

“Your brand is the way your customer perceives you. It is critical to be aware of your brand experience and have a plan to create the brand experience that you want to have. A good brand doesn’t just happen, it is a well thought out and strategic plan. Many small organisations and start-ups neglect to spend necessary time thinking about their brand in this broad sense and the impact it has on their business,” said Rajbally.

The successful businesswomen’s was nominated as the Margaret Hirsch Woman in Business for the month of September and will go through to the finals next year.