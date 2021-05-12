Gardener killed in house fire

A 55-year-old man was burned to death in his Everest Heights home in Verulam, on Saturday, 8 May, leaving his traumatised by the incident.

It is alleged that the deceased, who works as a gardener, was intoxicated and last seen by his employer that night retiring to his room for the night. Spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), Prem Balram, said several first- responders from private companies arrived on-scene to find the body of a man burnt beyond recognition. “A room attached to the main building was found engulfed in flames. First-responders made several attempts to douse the flames with garden hoses. The eThekwini Fire Department responded swiftly and extinguished the blaze.” The homeowner said the man was employed as her gardener for approximately 15 years. When she last saw him that night he was heavily intoxicated and went into his room to rest. The cause of the fire was not immediately established. Verulam SAPS spokesperson, Captain Hendry Kisten, said an inquest has been opened and is currently under investigation.