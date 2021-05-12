Incomplete RDP houses leave thousands without homes

A number of incomplete houses in oThongathi has left taxpayers furious and thousands without decent housing.

In 2017 the former mayor of eThekwini, Zandile Gumede, launched a R120 million housing development project in oThongathi, north of Durban, called the Emona Sunhills housing development project. Sipho Ntuli from Tongaat said he has been waiting for a house for over 20 years. “My wife and I are unemployed. My mother and four children live with us. My mother works in a créche while my wife and I grow vegetables to eat.” Ntuli said he and his family have lived in the same informal home for over 40 years and have watched as people, who are not from his community moved into RDP homes. “My living conditions are terrible. It’s like living in a forest. We have no food and all I get is a pension. Water tankers only come to the community three times a week. Sometimes they don’t even come.”

Reshma Bansee, another Tongaat resident, said she is appalled at the misuse of government funds. “This is absolutely unacceptable. The government makes ordinary citizens pay so much in tax to help our fellow South Africans, yet they steal so much. Every time I turn on the news all I see is ‘state capture’ and ‘corruption. Do they not care about all the people living in poverty? Our government has failed us.” Ward 61 councillor, Dolly Munien, said these houses should have been completed and occupied by 2019. “There is a waiting list of more than 4 000 people. This area has three informal settlements and the number of houses built cannot accommodate all these people. What’s worse is that people on the list aren’t, getting houses while people who aren’t receive them. The complete houses are also vandalised. Taps, pipes, circuit boards, windows and doors have all been stolen. This is a waste of taxpayers’ money.”

The first phase of the housing projects was meant to have 250 houses completed in 12 months. Munien said that only 150 houses were completed. “Construction started again in January, this year, but stopped in February. These houses are now just a white elephant. There isn’t even any meetings from housing officials to inform us about their plans.” Munien said she believes work is being done by the Department of Human Settlements however progress is far too slow and those in senior positions are not qualified for the job, “If this wasn’t the issue, Emona would not have this problem.”

The eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the city is fully aware of the much-needed development. “We do acknowledge that indeed that the installation of infrastructure in the form of water and electricity is not complete and we are happy to announce that constructors are currently on site as we speak to lay down this infrastructure which will soon be accessed by our residents.” Mayisela said the municipality is appealing to residents to be patient as they are moving with speed to complete the project. “With regard to solid waste removal, DSW will soon be coming in to collect refuse every week, in the meantime, we are appealing to our residents to collectively put their refuse on the route nearest to them that is presently in the circle of collection while waiting for DSW to kick start the process of collecting in the area.”

He said regarding water provision, the City’s water tankers do provide water to the community while waiting for running water. “We are not aware of water being insufficient, as a result we will follow up on these concerns raised and then remedy the situation if this is indeed true. We also want to confirm that we have provided facilities for children to play and we are also appealing to residents to bear with us in the event of any concerns in this regard until the project reaches its final stages.”