Holiday makers and locals gathered at the picturesque Suncoast Amphitheatre to enjoy a free Salsa class in the sunshine recently.

Dance instructor, Carla Manning who has been giving dance tips at Suncoast for about five years said that she noticed that there were more people joining in the class over the festive season. “We noticed a lot of people from Johannesburg and other out-of-town holiday makers attending the classes. Salsa is very big in Johannesburg and Cape Town and a lot of people who are visiting Durban already enjoy Salsa. Some are just new in Durban and enjoy trying something different while they are on holiday,” said Manning.

“The classes take place every month on one Saturday in the month,” added Manning. The date is to be determined just ahead of time.