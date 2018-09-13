Fatima Juma (FJ) is a skin and health specialist from Durban. Having experienced great loss when her daughter passed away and going through a healing process, she is passionate about assisting individuals who have lost their loved ones to attain a level of calmness and serenity in their lives. A mother of two, she is excited about her future and what it holds for her. Juma is one of the speakers who will take the stage at the Muslimah Today Conference, on Saturday and Sunday, 15 and 16 September at the UKZN Westville Campus Senate Chamber. Tabloid Newspapers (TN) recently sat down to chat about the joys and sorrows of life that are more than skin deep.

TN: Tell us abut your childhood using only three words

FJ: Free. Adventurous. Relentless in my endeavours.

TN: What did you want to be when you grew up?

FJ: There were a few things I wanted to do, however one that stands out most of all is an international flight attendant, as my love of travel was alive since then.

TN: What career path did you take? When and how did your career take off

FJ: I went into the beauty industry and later specialised in skin health. The day I saw my very first client looking at herself in the mirror with confidence sealed the deal for me. From then all I wanted and have been doing is changing skin health one session at a time.

TN: What obstacles have you faced and how did you overcome them?

FJ: There have been many, but for this question I have just one answer: Burying my 12-year-old vivacious daughter who I very much wanted to see grow up and become a mother someday. How did I overcome it? I haven’t, I never will, but faith, resilience, prayer and giving the remainder of my family and my two sons the best I can possibly give keeps my

days filled with purpose.

TN: Do you have any advice for others who might be facing similar situations?

FJ: You have to be chosen by your creator to be able to bear such a tragedy. It’s not for the faint-hearted. And if you have been dealt with it, know that there is wisdom unbeknown to us, however God created us correct? And in him we shall trust full heartedly.

TN: What is your ultimate dream- has it come true yet?

FJ: Dreams. I’m a little old school with

my dream list which is very cheesy indeed. I wish we all lived in harmony and peace. I wish there were more good situations then bad. I wish for kinder hearts and warmer embraces. It’s come true within my circle of family and friends but I would love for it to be on a larger scale.

TN: As a skin and health specialist, do you find that their are any misconceptions about your industry? What myths would you like to bust?

FJ: That laser hair removal doesn’t work. It does, for all skin types and all ages.

TN: There must be a reward in helping people, and it’s probably more than skin deep. What is your favourite part of your job?

FJ: Being able to have a client come in with an extremely heavy heart and leave my treatment room much more light-hearted after our one on one session is rewarding. My clients do the talking and I do the advising and suggest ways to move past

a situation.

Please complete the sentence:One thing I can’t stand is… disrespect.

My perfect holiday would be… with my close friends and family on an island with zero communication on social media, just for a few days.

Choose one:

Sandals or stilettos ? Stilettos

Sweet or spicy? Spicy