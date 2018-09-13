A gang of housebreakers left a trail of destruction behind them when

they fled the scene of the crime in Morningside after a neighbour shot

at them with a paintball gun, on Saturday morning.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios, said the gang of three suspects – it is unclear whether they were armed – had attempted to break into a property on Hampden Road at around 7am. “A neighbour spotted them trying to break in and shot at them with a paintball gun. The gang turned and fled in a blue BMW in the direction of Windermere Road where they crashed into a motorist’s vehicle,” Mathios said.

“The suspects did not stop at the scene of the crash and continued to flee in their vehicle with the motorist in pursuit. They turned into Innes Road where they hijacked a motorist who was sitting in his car which was parked at the side of the road. The gang abandoned the BMW and fled the scene in the hijacked vehicle,” Mathios said.

Durban Central SAPS attended the scene of the crime and confirmed that the BMW had been reported as a stolen vehicle. “The police recovered two computers and housebreaking implements from the vehicle,” Mathios said.

Mathios advised motorists to avoid sitting in their vehicles when parked on the side of the road or in parking lots as much as possible and to be extremely vigilant if it was necessary to do so. “If you need to fetch someone or drop someone off which might mean you have to wait in your vehicle on the side of the road for a few minutes, always be vigilant and completely aware of your surroundings. If another vehicle pulls up behind you or next to you rather pull out of the parking space and take a drive around the block,” Mathios said.