Officer helps mom to deliver baby

An armed response officer from Marshall Security and an off-duty nurse helped an Avoca mother to welcome her newborn baby girl into the world when she went into labour last week.

Spokesperson for Marshall Security, Tyron Powell, said Marshall Security received requests for assistance with a woman in suspected labour on Bailey Road, Avoca. The woman was later discovered to be a street dweller who sought assistance from local residents. “We immediately dispatched our armed reaction officer to investigate as well as ambulance services to the scene. Upon arrival, our officer discovered the patient was in active labour and her water had broken. An off-duty nurse from the community came to assist and the woman gave birth very soon after to a baby girl at 3.15am,” Powell added. The mother and baby were transported to hospital by ambulance service for further care and treatment. Marshall Security armed response officer, Bradley Govender, has since been hailed a hero for his quick action and assistance in safely ushering a little baby girl into the world.