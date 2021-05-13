22.9 C
Durban
Thursday, May 13, 2021
HomeNewsWeekly Gazette Springfield
NewsWeekly Gazette Springfield

Officer helps mom to deliver baby

By Malini
0
1

Marshall Security Armed Response Officer, Bradley Govender, shows off the little girl he helped to deliver in Avoca

An armed response officer from Marshall Security and an off-duty nurse helped an Avoca mother to welcome her newborn baby girl into the world when she went into labour last week.

Spokesperson for Marshall Security, Tyron Powell, said Marshall Security received requests for assistance with a woman in suspected labour on Bailey Road, Avoca. The woman was later discovered to be a street dweller who sought assistance from local residents. “We immediately dispatched our armed reaction officer to investigate as well as ambulance services to the scene. Upon arrival, our officer discovered the patient was in active labour and her water had broken. An off-duty nurse from the community came to assist and the woman gave birth very soon after to a baby girl at 3.15am,” Powell added. The mother and baby were transported to hospital by ambulance service for further care and treatment. Marshall Security armed response officer, Bradley Govender, has since been hailed a hero for his quick action and assistance in safely ushering a little baby girl into the world.

Previous articleFundraising event for Heart in Hands organisation
Next articleAll I ask for is a roof over our heads, says pensioner
Malini

Related Articles

Stay Connected

21,948FansLike
2,763FollowersFollow
17,700SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

Tabloid Newspapers distributes more than 490 000 newspapers weekly, giving a total readership of more than 2 million.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - Tabloid Newspapers

MORE STORIES

All I ask for is a roof over our heads, says...

Fundraising event for Heart in Hands organisation

Police warn motorists against giving money to ‘beggars’

Spike in crime raises ire of residents

Renowned trauma surgeon honoured

Read The 13 May Full Edition Of The Pinetown & Hammarsdale...