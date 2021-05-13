Fundraising event for Heart in Hands organisation

Westville-based company, Connective Consulting in partnership events venue, Willow Way Manor will be hosting a fundraiser for non-profit organisation, Hearts in Hands on Thursday, 10 June from 10am.

The fundraising event will help raise the much-needed funds for Heart in Hands upliftment project to assist the Asivuke Community Centre in Hillcrest. Tracy Klokie, founder of Heart in Hand, said: “In our outreach work in the Embo community, we were introduced to Abi, who runs the Asivuke Soup Kitchen and Khule who is the groundskeeper for the community centre.This community centre is used for after-school feeding scheme for children, community meetings and church services with the ‘soup kitchen’ being established by Abi as lockdown commenced in March last year.” Klokie said the centre cares for the children in the community by providing a safe haven of aftercare as well as a feeding scheme for about 150 children.

Over the past 10 months, the organisation has been supporting Asivuke Community Centre with bi-weekly donations of food and supplies as well as uniforms, stationery, toiletries and supplies for the children in the community that they serve under the Asivuke NPO banner. An organisation set up by the taxi association in the area who wanted to help make a difference to the many children in the surrounding community of Embo whose families just cannot afford basic necessities. “We would love your help in creating sustainable change for this community centre. One of the constant challenges at the community centre is water and sanitation. Whilst there is onsite plumbing, the pressure is barely strong enough to fill a pot to boil water and with only two ablutions, the facilities take strain with over 120 children visiting everyday,” said Klokie. Kim Griffiths Jones of Connective Consulting said the event will be at Willow Way Manor, off Kassier Road in Hillcrest and the morning includes a delicious breakfast with tea or coffee on arrival and some live music by local talent Carmen Rodrigues. She added that Mthoko Shange will deliver the keynote address and the guests can look forward to some incredible prizes for raffle and auction, this is set to be a fantastic and connective morning.” Jones said bookings are essential as with Covid-19 protocols in place a limited number of seats are available. For more information, email; [email protected] .