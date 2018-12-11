It has been a busy year and we look forward to the much anticipated break. Secret Santa, the office party, school awards presentations and so much more come with the end of the year stretch. December is filled with the buzz of shopping, feasting sharing and family. Believe it or not, the break may not always be a restful period. It is a time to break the routine of work, school and other pressing responsibilities, but it does come with other pressures of keeping the little ones busy and entertaining family.

Financial woes also set in. Some received end of year bonuses, and with unthoughtful planning, these bonuses are quickly zapped away by items that are intangible. For some, travel maybe on the cards – that comes with the pressure of packing, planning, budgeting and the likes.

So during the silly season, as beautiful as it is – we need to be able to balance time for self-care, self-preservation and time to unwind. After a year of chasing your tail, it is also time to take stock of what was successful and what might be done differently.

I look at this time as one to spend with those who are important to me. We are so often rushing around, unable to truly appreciate the qualities of those who are close to us. During the rat-race of meeting deadlines, we take our closest for granted. This time of year means that we have time to consciously focus on connecting with our loved ones. A time for gratitude and giving. This giving does not necessarily mean breaking the bank in order to gift extravagant items – the giving is of quality time spent focusing on meaningful relationships.

Consumerism can easily invade this season; and perhaps social media can be blamed for this – but remember that not every memory needs to be shared on social media and there is no competition as to who wore the best to the year-end functions and who has received or given the most expensive gifts. Remember, that the most valuable gifts are those of love, care and kindness – wherein a price cannot be attached.

A beautiful holiday filled with exquisite memories can be easily filled within the home space. Exotic and expensive holidays are not really necessary to make memories and feel content. Of course, if one has budgeted and can afford this luxury – then it is a well planned and deserving escape.

However, for those who are unable to hop on an aeroplane and jet off to the other side of the world, holidays can be just as amazing within your home.

Take time to connect with yourself, your loved ones and nature. Make decorating the Christmas tree an event at home, cooking together can be fun, arts and crafts with recyclable material is exciting, and movies at home is indeed possible. Be creative in your ways to make this season one that will fill your heart.

Some of our most memorable Christmas holidays were at home, being tourists within our own city and sharing special memories with family and friends. Enjoy this season of togetherness, and do not feel guilty to make time for yourself – this is essential to be at your best for the rest.