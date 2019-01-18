The SPCA Durban and Coast is urging the public to donate unwanted secondhand goods which will be sold at their monthly markets to be held at the SPCA in Springfield Park, 2 Willowfield Crescent every last Saturday of the month, starting from the Saturday, 26 January. Donations can be collected or dropped off.

Marketing manager Tanya Fleischer said, ” We will be selling secondhand goods such as antiques, toys, pet products, jewellery, furniture and more. Our Charity shop will be open. Our book sorting room will also be open and books are on sale at R10. In addition we may have a pop up stall or outside stall vendors. Boerewors is on sale and our Coffee Cats Cafe is open for meals.”

Fleischer said children under 12 are free as long as they are accompanied by an adult and tickets will be sold for adults at R10. “Tickets can only be purchased on the morning of the market at the designated entry points, we encourage the public not to push and to listen to the SPCA staff in charge. If people wan a book stalls, we only allow home made goods that do not clash with anything we have on sale, no external food stalls are permitted. Stall fee is R250 and they should contact us to enquire on marketing@spcadbn.org.za or call 031 579 6534 for more information,” said Fleischer.

The funds raised will be used towards the running and upkeep of the SPCA, to ensure the best for the animals in their care. concluded Fleischer.