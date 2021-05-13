Pedestrian critically injured in taxi accident

A taxi driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene after allegedly ramming into a female pedestrian who was crossing Chris Hani Road (North Coast Road), on Monday this week.

Marshall Security and Crisis Medical responded to the scene after receiving calls from 08:30am for assistance with a pedestrian who was hit by a taxi on North Coast Road. “We immediately dispatched Crisis Medical paramedics as well as our armed reaction officers to the scene,” said Marshall Security spokesperson, Tyron Powell. “Upon arrival, our paramedics attended to a female patient with severe injuries after a taxi hit her when she was crossing the road. The victim required advanced life support and was in a critical condition. The taxi driver proceeded to flee the scene after hitting the victim. Our officers chased after the taxi however the driver managed to evade capture,” added Powell. “The victim was stabilized on-scene and was transported to hospital for further care and treatment. The scene and taxi was secured and handed over to Greenwood SAPS for further investigation and processing,” said Powell.