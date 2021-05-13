19.3 C
Eid Mubarak

Muslims around the world scanned the skies this week for the birth of the new moon, heralding the end of the Holy Month of Ramadaan.

The birth of the new moon was on Tuesday, 11 May at 9pm, and  depending on the sighting of the moon on Wednesday evening, Eid is expected to be celebrated either on Thursday or Friday this week. Pictured above are Eamaan Portela, Raees Mohamed and Salwa Saadi who join Tabloid Newspapers management and staff in wishing the Muslim community Eid Mubarak. May the Almighty open doors of happiness and prosperity for you and your family.

