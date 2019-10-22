Zamokuhle community vow to rebuild their shacks

The residents of Zamokuhle Informal Settlement in eKuphumeleleni near Shallcross, say they will be not be deterred in rebuilding their homes, despite ongoing demolitions.

The latest demolitions took place on 13 October, with 10 shacks torn down by the eThekwini Land Invasion Unit. Currently there are 120 homes on this occupation. A resident, who spoke to The Chatsworth Tabloid under anonymity said, “These are homes that the municipality keep reducing to nothing but rubble. Nobody wants to live like this, what mother wants to raise their child in a one room shack?” she asked. “We have no choice but to live like this and then they come and do this to us. We have no choice but to rebuild, if we don’t, then where will we go, because these are our homes.”





The shack dwellers movement, Abahlali baseMjondolo, said this was one of many

attacks by the city, on the poor. Abahlali spokesperson, Mqapheli Bonono, said, “This attack was not an isolated event. There are constant attacks by the city on impoverished people.” He confirmed there were recent demolitions at the Azania land occupation in Mayville and Parkgate in Verulam, north of Durban. As usual, there was no court order. There are 120 homes there, 10 were destroyed before the community could organise to stop the attack.

“In Durban, impoverished people face a systematically illegal, criminal and violent form of governance at the hands of the eThekwini Municipality,” Bonono said. In Verulam, a total of 15 shacks were demolished. “This is a community of about 75 people, including school going children, living in about 20 houses. This community has lived on this land since 2016. A few days ago the city arrived and, without explanation marked 10 houses with an ‘X’.

“Today they destroyed these 10 houses, and then continued to destroy another five houses before the community was able to organise resistance and save the last five houses. Their belongings were also thrown out and destroyed. They have been left destitute,” Bonono said.



Municipal spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed the demolitions and said they were in line with the city’s policy on land invasions. He said: “The structures were marked for demolition and the people on site were told to stop invading the land. On Friday teams met with Human Settlements who agreed that these structures should be demolished. An operation was then planned for and executed on Monday whereby 11 structures were demolished. This was a new invasion and the people had not settled there. No court order was required.”