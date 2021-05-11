Young man fatally rammed in R102 truck crash

Tragedy befell the family of Phoenix resident, Kalib Joseph, 21, who was run over by a truck on the north-bound lane of the R102 in the vicinity of the Phoenix intersection last week.

Passing motorists contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), requesting assistance for the man who was lying on the right lane. RUSA head, Prem Balram, said: “RUSA members were dispatched to the scene and on arrival found the pedestrian bleeding excessively from his injuries. He showed no signs of life and was declared deceased. According to the driver of the truck, the pedestrian suddenly ran into traffic allowing him little time to react when the accident occurred.” Phoenix SAPS are investigating a case of culpable homicide. Communications officer at Phoenix SAPS, Captain L Naidoo, said: “Cst Mthembu responded to a complaint of a motor vehicle accident on the R102 before the robots and upon arrival, he noticed a body covered in foil. “The Reaction Unit South Africa ambulance was on-scene and the ambulance personnel certified the male, identified as Kalib Jeremiah Joseph (21), deceased.”

Community members, and friends took to social media to express their condolences. A social media comment reporting the fatal accident read: “RIP Kalib. Will be sadly missed my boy. A child with the utmost respect, humility and love…” (sic) Another Facebook user said: “Rest in peace Kalib. May God give your parents strength at this this time. You was a very kind n respectful young man. May ur soul rest in peace.” (sic) A member of the public shared: “…what speed was the vehicle doing….I am a professional driver and live in the vicinity….vehicles are speeding and also in the wrong lanes very often. My point is that all angles should be investigated.” (sic)