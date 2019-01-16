Durban Central SAPS is investigating an inquest docket after the bloodied body of a woman was found on the first floor awning of a high-rise building on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street (Broad Street) on Sunday night. It is unclear if the victim was pushed or whether she jumped.

Police spokesperson, Col Thembeka Mbele said, “It is alleged that on 13 January 2019 at 11:30pm, a 30-year-old woman died after she jumped from the building in Broad Street. The circumstances surrounding her death is still being investigated.” The SAPS Search and Rescue members set up a rope system to lower the deceased’s body to the ground floor.