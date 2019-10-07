There was carnage on the roads this weekend with several deaths across the province including a multi-vehicle collision which claimed the life of a woman in Jacobs on Sunday morning.

Netcare 911 media liaison officer, Shawn Herbst, said, “At 01H10 on Sunday morning, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision on Lansdowne Road in Jacobs, Durban south.

Reports from the scene indicate that five vehicles were involved in a collision. Medics assessed the scene and found that one person, an adult female, had sadly sustained fatal injuries. One person had sustained moderate injuries and multiple other people sustained minor injuries.”

“All the patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment. All necessary authorities were on scene,” said Herbst.