In less than a month, a second woman has been arrested at Westville Prison, for allegedly attempting to smuggle heroin into the highly-secured facility.

According to reports, the woman was caught on Sunday as she attempted to smuggle in 200 capsules, hidden in her underwear at the prison. Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo told reporters, “This is a second incident in a space of two weeks at the same facility, signalling such perpetual behaviour from the public that must be condemned,” said Nxumalo.

He said, “Correctional Services has been applying different methods in its drive to prevent contraband entering into correctional centres. This is to counter and be ahead of traffickers who disguise as visitors, employing creative tactics in their trade.”

Nxumalo said that another smuggling incident happened at St. Albans Correctional Centre on the same Sunday and was halted by DCS officials, following an arrest of two males, caught with seven balls of dagga, a cellphone, a knife and two cellphone chargers.







“DCS will continue to place special emphasis on security measures in correctional centres, with increased visibility, and involvement of managers at all levels in operational activities. The public is urged to play their part by not helping offenders perpetuate further crimes through smuggling. It is a criminal offence to smuggle drugs and other contraband, like cellphones and money. Working with other law enforcement partners, DCS will ensure that tough action is taken against those found guilty of supplying inmates with smuggled goods,” he said.

Late last month, also at Westville Prison, a woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs to an inmate at the facility using the same modus operandi. In this incident, the woman had an estimate of 200 capsules in her underwear and was caught by officials who were searching her. These arrests were made just as the department is cracking down on contraband in all provincial prisons which include drugs and cellphones.