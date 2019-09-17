Phoenix police are investigating a case of attempted rape following an incident involving family members which occurred in Rydalvale, on Tuesday.

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Captain L Naidoo, said the complainant was at home with some family members and her brother-in-law when the ordeal unfolded. “The family left to buy alcohol. The suspect was allegedly drunk and approached the complainant whilst she was washing dishes. He started fondling her, picked her up and carried her to the couch.”

According to the complainant, she resisted, but the suspect continued kissing her and unzipped his pants to proceed further.

“He, however, stopped when family members arrived home. A case was opened and is under investigation,” said Cpt Naidoo.

