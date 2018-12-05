Rehearsals are well underway at The Westville Theatre Club for upcoming family pantomime, The Wizard of Odd, written by Claire Demmer and directed by Dee Fleuriot.

Fleuriot has incorporated a South African theme making the story more relatable for local audiences and musical director, Shawn O’Neill will tie this all together through music and instrumentals. Fleuriot said that leading the diverse cast is Londiwe Mthethwa who will play the role of the young and naive Dorothy.

“Londiwe truly shines in this role and gives the audience even more reason to adore the character of Dorothy,” she added. The show will be staged at 7:30pm on 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14 and 15 December with 2:30pm matinee performances on 9 and 16 December. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain.