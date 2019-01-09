Miranda Pillay was one of the top achievers from the Wingen Heights Secondary Matric Class of 2018.

Pillay managed an impressive seven distinctions which came in Mathematics, Physical Science, Accounting, Life Science, English, Afrikaans and Life Orientation.

Miranda’s mother Elaine said, “Miranda has always taken her education very seriously. I knew she was going to do very well in Grade 12 but waiting for her results to be released was very stressful. I am very proud of her outstanding achievements.’’

Pillay hopes to study Bcom Accounting at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal. Despite not always being in an environment where studying was easy due to noise, Pillay managed to overcome the odds and succeed.

Pillay said, “When entering the matric year, I was prepared to make a lot of sacrifices. I did not go out a lot. I had a lot of sleepless nights and I put a lot of effort towards my studies. I was always proactive with my studies. I did not attend tuition because I felt it easier to learn on my own. I am overjoyed with my results and I know that it was only possible because of hard work and dedication.’’

When asked about advice which she would like to give to other students who are in school, Pillay said, “Start learning as soon as possible. It is very important to have a study timetable because it will help you to manage your time properly. It is also important to work with many past year papers as possible. It will give you an idea on which sections you should spend more time learning. Read set books and poems as soon as possible.’’