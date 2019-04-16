The Chatsworth community received an unprecedented boost when the Goldrush Gaming Group donated 10 new vehicles to the Chatsworth and Bayview community police forums on on Saturday. The event was attended by government officials including the MEC of Community Safety Mxolisi Kaunda, community leaders and members.

Kaunda thanked the gaming company for their donation, nothing that it will go a long way towards reducing the scourge of crime in the area. “The gesture by Goldrush gives true meaning to the concept of community policing. It also responds to our call to members of the community that we must form a united front against crime.

“As government, we always remind members of the community that government cannot tackle the scourge of rampant crime in our communities without partnering with other organisations and the community. Therefore, we need a strong partnership between all sectors of the society such as business, interfaith and community crime fighting structures. I would like to say thank you once again to Goldrush for being pioneers in this partnership for the fight against crime,” said Kaunda.

Chatsworth Community Policing Forum chairperson, Jakes Singh said the donation was a “strong investment” in the community. “There is no doubt that crime is a huge issue in Chatsworth and to be honest, the situation has become really challenging for us. This sponsorship comes at an appropriate time and we thank the Goldrush Group for such consideration.” Goldrush Group CEO, Mergan Naidoo said: “The Goldrush Group has committed itself to being an oasis for the community of Chatsworth and surrounding areas. We believe that the donation of the 10 vehicles will assist the community police forums to combat crime in the Chatsworth area. An amount close to R2million has been spent on this project, and we trust that other private sectors will join us in the quest to ensure that we contribute towards community safety in Chatsworth and fight against crime.”

The Goldrush Foundation has undertaken numerous projects in KZN, including the refurbishment of the Moorton Heights Primary School ablutions and the renovation of Khulisa Creche on Mandela Day 2018. The Aryan Benevolent Home also received a cash boost last year.