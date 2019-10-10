The funniest feast of comedy has been cooked up and is ready to be served on Durban comedy lovers at the Sibaya iZulu Theatre on 18 and 19 October at 8pm.

The all new Mixed Masala Comedy Show features Durban’s very best comedian all on one stage in a truly multicultural comedy experience. Mixed Masala promises to be a blast as comedians tell hilarious tales from their own unique perspectives. The show features amongst others, Bash with Tash, Masood Boomgaard, Logie Naidoo, Rory Petzer, Neil Green, Monde Blose and others.



The “Langara Queen” Bash with Tash shot to stardom with her hilarious videos on social media which has earned her scores of fans across the world. Candid and off the cuff, Bash with Tash is known to make her comedy up on stage ensuring that no two shows are the same. Another household name is Masood Boomgaard, stand up and comedy actor known for his videos on Dala U Crew and ITEN which have realised millions of homes in South Africa. Fresh off tours of the US where he performed in New York and Hollywood, as well as Dubai, Boomgaard always brings fresh and current to the stage as he makes funny of topical issues.



Also joining the funny crew is East Coast Radio’s Rory Petzer, known for his puns and witty one liners as well the odd rant on everyday life irritations. Fellow ECR colleague and veteran comic Neil Green will also appear, promising more of his signature “thinking man” style of comedy as he addresses common human experiences in an often bizarre but always hilarious fashion. Audiences can also forward to the comic stylings of Logie Naidoo, the former deputy mayor turned viral video star and joke teller. A crowd favourite Naidoo entertains with a combination of comedy and song- not to be missed. Hot and upcoming comics Nabeel Peer, Felicia Pillay and Monde Blose also feature in the diverse lineup representing the best of current and future talent. And last and not least, famed instagrammer George Zuzu will also appear on the lineup bringing another dimension to his comedy.

The show is an opportunity to experience Durban’s own unique style and flavour of comedy. It’s a show about city with much diversity and cultural magic and Durbanites telling their stories.

Mixed Masala Comedy takes place at the Sibaya iZulu Theatre on 18 and 19 October at 8pm. Tickets are R120 from Computicket, Shoprite, Checkers and Sibaya Box Office.