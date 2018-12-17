Durban’s biggest comedy show of 2018 is set to hit the Greyville Convention Centre on 19 December at 8pm. Fifteen of the best and most exciting comedy acts will take to the stage at The Big Durban Comedy Show, promising a one night only laugh a minute spectacle not to be missed.

Among the popular names on the lineup include Bash with Tash, Muthu Murugan, Darren Maule, Masood Boomgaard, Koobeshan Naidoo and Henry Ramkissoon (The Dingalings), Rory Petzer, Nonto-R, Kelvin Stoffels, and Daryl Williams. Other acts to look forward to include Felicia Pillay, Nabeel Peer, Monde Blose and Mouth Kilimanjaro.

The show features acts from varied cultural backgrounds and gives audiences a chance to experience and unique and different comedic styles of the industry’s elite. Highlights include Bash with Tash, a social media sensation known for her candid and spontaneous style of comedy that has won her fans the world over. Her improvisational skills ensure that no two shows of hers are the same. She has enjoyed wide acclaim locally and abroad.

Similarly, “Dingalings” pairing Henry Ramkissoon and Koobeshan Naidoo enjoy a cult following that has seen them routinely sell out theatres across the country. Their act is often raucous but wildly entertaining. Comedy legend Muthu Murugan needs very little introduction to comedy fans having graced stages for more than three decades. Few have the kind of command of the microphone as he does, delivering blistering paced quips and razor sharp one liners that has audiences rolling in the aisles with laughter.

Another familiar face, and voice for matter, is Darren Maule, the East Coast Radio breakfast show anchor who KZN dwellers adore. Always engaging on stage, Maule has fans in stitches with his amusing storytelling, touching on topics like fatherhood, relationships and other every day fodder. Fellow ECR Rory Petzer is similarly hilarious with comic discourses on South African current affairs and life in Durban.

And, what would a Durban comedy show be without seasoned fan favourite Masood Boomgaard. Known to many as an internet viral video star, Masood is a globe trotting funny man who has enjoyed successful tours of Australia, Dubai and London, where he performed on the West End. His range of stage topics include everything from the economy and current affairs, to relationships and gluten. A total of 15 comedians will take the stage together for the first time. The big Durban comedy show boasts the biggest comedy lineup ever in Durban and promises to be an unmissable thrill ride. Ticket prices start at R75 and are available from Computicket and any Checkers.