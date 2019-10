The uMhlanga Garden Court hosted a sumptuous sampling of its Christmas menu last week.



Guests were treated to a variety of starters and mains that had tastebuds tingling for more. The hotel’s resident chef and staff pulled out all the stops to ensure that each serving was accompanied with the appropriate beverage and service with a smile.

Executive chef Warren Bell and general manager Mickey Rautenbach and the kitchen team show off their Christmas “dishes” on offer at the uMhlanga Garden Court. Tabloid Newspapers’ social butterflies, Olivia and Elisha Reddy (pictured above) attended the event and had their tastebuds tingled. Photo: Rishaad Mahomed