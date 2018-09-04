HCorpGroup together with Gift of The Givers in association with Cine Centre, Tabloid Newspapers, Gift of The Givers, SMG, Glow TV, Durban Tourism, SAS Productions, Hart Media and Unity SA came together to allow the people of Durban an escape into the world of film, dance, music and live entertainment.

For one night only, audiences will be hypnotised with the melodic tunes of the beautiful Bollywood songstress, Kanika Kapoor, coupled with breathtaking dance performances from Unity SA. Known for songs like ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’, ‘Baby Doll’, ‘Lovely’ and ‘Super Girl From China’, Kanika Kapoor is set to get you dancing this heritage weekend.

HCorpGroup is a Hollywood-based film production and entertainment company that believes in doing purposeful work. Joining high-flying entertainment with work that is designed to give back to communities is what HCorpGroup specialises in and this is why together with Tabloid Newspapers, you are invited to join the teams at Cornubia Mall on Friday, 7 September, between 3pm and 6pm. Lotus FM’s Afternoon Takeover, hosted by Varshan Sookhun, will be broadcasting live in support of the feeding of 100 children honouring the 100th birthday of the father of our nation, Nelson Mandela.

Ten percent of all Kanika Kapoor tickets sold on 7 September will be going towards the feeding of 100 underprivileged children at the Durban ICC Arena on Tuesday, 18 September.

All you have to do is pick up the phone, call up Computicket or go through to Cornubia Mall on 7 September, purchase your tickets which will automatically allow you to contribute towards feeding 100 children.

Once you purchase your tickets, call Lotus FM up live on air on 089 310 8789, give them your ticket number and you will be entered into a draw where you could win one return ticket to India. Book your tickets now to watch Kanika Kapoor live in concert at the Durban ICC Arena, on Friday, 21 September.