Community Policing Forums (CPF) are set up to involve all local stakeholders and key organisations in local policing. They meet regularly with the officers in charge of the local police station and discuss problems and solutions of crime in their areas.

Captain Poobalan Naidoo said, the adoption of community policing did not only turn around the crime situation, but changed the way the SAPS addresses crime.

“For community policing to be successful, it is important for members of the community to realise and accept that they also have a social and moral obligation to assist and support the SAPS in the fight against crime, and other forms of social disorder,”said Naidoo.

With the support and involvement of the community, the police can meet the safety and security needs of the country. According to Naidoo, the community organisations and development workers have to cooperate with CPFs to mobilise community support in the fight against crime.

This includes:

· Identifying crime hot spots and informing the police about problems

· Reporting any information on wanted suspects and illegal firearms

· Visiting schools with the SAPS to speak to learners and teachers

· Running awareness campaigns

on the community’s role to fight crime

· Mobilising civil society organisations to become active members of the community police forum

· Supporting the police in crime prevention initiatives

· Monitoring police service delivery

· Providing possible solutions or alternatives to constantly strengthen partnerships and improve service delivery.

Community participation and support in the fight against crime, can save lives.

Safety Tips

Be crime conscious – be aware of crime opportunities at all times!

· Never walk around alone and don’t talk to strangers. Be on the lookout for strange cars or people.

· Walk in well-lit busy streets and in a group, if possible.

· Make sure your home is secure, and become a member of an armed response service. Be sure that you know all the emergency numbers or have them displayed in an accessible area.

· Always let someone know where you are going and how long you will be gone. But think twice before advertising your impending absence on social media. Criminals also have access to Facebook and Twitter.

· Know all emergency numbers.

· Trust your instinct.

· Avoid going onto a congested street where you cannot even walk properly, that is where you will find criminals pick pocketing.

· Avoid displaying valuables where criminals can see them.