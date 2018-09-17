The month of September, also known as Heritage Month marks the celebration of our diverse cultures and heritage as South Africans. It is also about embracing everything about it the values it represents up to the music you dance to, the food you eat, historical inheritance and so much more. Tabloid Newspapers took to the streets to find out what what people love about their culture.

Simone Gobin:

Growing up in an Indian community, I can tell you that I have been to my fair share of family gatherings. As a child, you may not understand why you are forced to attend every family function, but as you grow up, you realise that attending these functions keep you grounded and close to your family. You also realise how much of diversity is within your culture because regardless of your religion, aunties wear their best eastern attire and attend prayers and festivities. Be it Eid, Diwali or Christmas, we all celebrate together. A few specialties of our culture are of course, our nagara functions, stories of Higginson Highway being haunted by Shiela, and we turn salt to ward-off evil eyes. Our beliefs may be different, but it all comes from a place of love.

Nompumelelo Mqwebu:

Despite many upsets, I am rediscovering the all-encompassing wisdom

of African culture. The indigenous crops and cooking methods accompanied by the skill of women who foraged for their families. This set me on discovering the true position of a woman in indigenous culture, which is the opposite of patriarchy, where a woman was seen as next to godliness. So I continue on this journey of rediscovering our roots.

Leanne Pechey:

I love being South African and I consider this my heritage. At our home, Thursday night

is braai night and all are welcome. As a single mum I felt I had to teach my teenage son how to braai as a great way for him to learn by practicing on his mother and sister.

A few years on and he is now a total braai master. South African culture is about hospitality, warmth, open homes and always enough food for all.

Jifa Azumah:

I am a mixture of Xhosa and Ghanaian so what I can say about my cultural heritage is

that it is colourful. From the food to the attire, and not forgetting the people. What I am proud of the most in my Xhosa heritage is their intelligence and their sense of entertaining characters. They are also very loving people. On my Ghanaian side, what stands out the most, is the food and the beautiful materials, which are hand-painted. Ghanaian people are very book-smart and they love education. They are also

friendly and warm-hearted but strict when it comes to knowing and remembering where you come from.

Sarah Collins:

I am a total African and love the colour and warmth of this continent. The women of

rural Africa particularly inspire me. The simple but wholesome way of life, the laughter, the chatter and community support of one another is what I wish for the world. Joy

abounds in rural Africa and I am so proud to hail from this part of the world. It brings me joy to just be among the warm and soft-landings of these extraordinary women.

They nurture, they care, and above all they laugh and

support one another. A world I wish for all women.