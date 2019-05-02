With the amount of damage that was caused by the recent flash floods on Monday, 22 April, many residents question what are the steps we can take to be prepared for this situation in the future. The Glenwood Weekly Gazette took to the streets to find out more.

Kimberly Lauren

We should have warnings beforehand. Residents can prepare for warnings in advance with things like sandbags if they are aware. We can also move our expensive belongings to a higher level so it cannot be damaged by water. The municipality can be more active with residents.

Marphil Mokwena

We need to be made aware of these situations at an early stage. The emergency services can also be faster to assist. The community can work together to come up with plans of safety if such situations comes up again.

Caleb Govender

We need faster emergency services as well as a strategic plan to avoid further damage. The community also needs to be made aware of in advance to ensure they can take safety measures.

Saravan Nayager

I was personally affected by this damaging flash floods, as my house was flooded. I do not think we were fully prepared for

a situation like this, most of our disaster reliefs were pushed to their maximum limit. One of the ways we can be prepared is if we have faster and more emergency services. Many of the incidents could

have been addressed if our disaster and emergency services were able to get out in time.