





The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an international campaign to challenge violence against women and children. The campaign runs every year from 25 November to 10 December. KwaZulu-Natal’s most recent crime statistics show that a staggering 730 women died as a result of abuse, which equates to 20% of all murders in our province. The province has also seen an increase of 10% of all murders which were the result of abuse of young children and babies. Tabloid Newspapers took to the streets to find out what the community has to say about the campaign.

Tevin Muthusamy The 16 days of activism is admirable and although it does highlight and help a lot of women and children, I don’t think we should have a period of 16 days where we highlight this, but rather we should do this continuously throughout the year.

Netisha Naidoo Personally, I think it is great because it spreads awareness to those who do not know that so many people have been victims of violence as well as to comfort those who have been affected. The campaign shows victims that they are not alone and that there are people who are there to support them.

Charmone Leeuwner

I feel like this is something that should be conducted more throughout the year, rather than for such a short period at the end of the year. However, I am glad that it is done irrespective because abuse

can be very traumatic on victims and I am sure this definitely helps them for some peace of mind.

Neralda Naidoo

Any campaign that aims to raise awareness on the negative impact that abuse has on people is daunting. I know there are a lot of different charities and movements throughout the year that aim to help women and children that are victims of abuse and those are cool, however, I especially love this campaign the most because unlike many other campaigns that take place and aims to mostly aid victims in a specific city, country or continent, this takes place on a global scale.

Darelle Marney

Abuse is just wrong.

This helps create awareness for what so many women and children are

going through and for this reason I think it is one of the best campaigns ever so far.