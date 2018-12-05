With only a few more days left for the Illovo Sugar 15km Christmas Challenge, the Westville Athletics Club (WAC) is proud to host this annual challenge once again starting at the club house on Maryvale Road on 9 December from 6am.

Kylie Griffiths of WAC said, “The cut-off time for this years Challenge is two hours and 30 minutes including club buses.”

According to Griffiths, the challenge is geared towards being a fun and lighthearted event, with the emphasis on dressing in festive attire and each club running in a large ‘bus’ which usually entails an appropriately decorated trailer or float which is pushed or pulled.

“The most anticipated prize is that which is given to the club that displays the most camaraderie during the event and includes a festive flair. It is certainly a fun way to end off the road running year with festivities during and after the race,” he said. Opportunity to enter was given from a while back and on 2 December, the club members were at the BMG Stainbank Cup (Yellowwood Park) from 7am – 9am taking in more entries. “Late entries will be available between 10am and 4pm on Saturday. We do anticipate approximately 2000 runners on the day,” she said.

The prizes will include a ‘1st Mini Bus Trophy’ which will be awarded to the first minibus compromising a minimum of 10 members from the same club, who must finish the race in 30seconds of each other. The bus driver must report at the finish line. Another trophy will be the ‘Friendliest Bus’- London bus trophy awarded to the friendliest, best dressed and original bus, which finishes within the cut-off time.