Registration resumed on Monday at the University of South Africa( UNISA) Durban main campus after a week long strike.

The strike was called off on Saturday after UNISA management and Student Representative Council (SRC) reached an agreement after a constructive engagement by the parties with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET). The engagement focused on the registration challenges at the university, which included accreditation, enrolment planning, provision of laptops, and other matters. The SRC was demanding that students who completed Higher Certificates in 2018 be allowed to proceed with registrations and for all qualifying students to be afforded space in the university.

UNISA has agreed and promised to make every effort to ensure that all 2018 Higher Certificate students who have applied for admission for cognate Bachelor’s degrees and meet the admission requirements, will be accordingly registered. There will be clear timelines of offers to Higher Certificate recipients, according to the university.

The university has also agreed to consider an additional 25 000 spaces for students who have applied for the first semester of 2019 and who qualify. “As UNISA, we welcome this agreement and we are pleased that the operations of the university will return to normal and that thousands of our people who aspire to acquire an education and better their lives will be afforded the opportunity to access UNISA – a university that plays a leading role in the higher education sector in the country and on the continent,” UNISA principal and vice chancellor, Professor Mandla Makhanya said.

He said the breakthrough demonstrates how crucial dialogue is in efforts to find solutions. Makhanya urged students to register online unless it was absolutely necessary to visit a UNISA Service Centre.

With the strike over, students started flooding the university on Monday and Tuesday, long queues could be seen from afar. Some students claim they have been trying to register online since registration opened on 3 January but to no success. Returning student,Thandeka Thusi said she had been trying to register online since last week but it kept saying registration pending. “I thought maybe it was because of a strike but the same thing happened on Monday. ” Thusi went to UNISA main campus on Tuesday and was met with a long queue. “It is so frustrating that we have to wait on long queues when we can register online. I don’t understand why it is taking so long for the registration to be approved,” she said.

First time student, Nonjabulo Xhakaza said she came all the way from KwaMaphumulo to register because as a first time student she couldn’t register online. “I didn’t know that it will be like this and I don’t want to go back home without being registered,” she said.

While these students are struggling with their registrations, others claim they have already started with their studying and assignments. Nomusa Ndlela said she received her study material last week and she has began with her assignments. “When registration opened on 3 January, I also registered. It took some time for my application to be approved but I am happy that I did not waste any time,” she said.

Some students are claiming that the strike caused delays but they are happy that some of the issues have been resolved resolved.