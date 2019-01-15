Having a proud moment are some of Westville Boys High’s top achievers Shivash Mahabeer, Thomas Earle, Jarrod Staples and Khelan Bhana

Topping all learners in the Province of KwaZulu-Natal, Jarrod Staples of Westville Boys High said his achievement is a dream come true.



Jarrod Staples was awarded Top Student in KZN for 2018 at the

KZN National Senior Certificate and Adult Education Awards Ceremony held at the Durban International Convention Centre on Friday, 4 January. The 18-year-old who was also the schools deputy head boy attributed his success to his parents. “My parents have always been my pillar of strength, they have been supportive to me, they always encouraged me to do my best and never put pressure on me. I always put pressure on myself and I guess

it paid,” said Jarrod.



Jarrod said he will be pursuing his studies in Chemical Engineering at the University of Pretoria.

He was also placed third in Quintile five schools nationally in the NSC exams with marks in his six NSC examination subjects of English 96%, Afrikaans 96%, Mathematics 99%, Physical Science 98%, Accounting 99%, History 94% for an average of 97%.

He also undertook two optional exam subjects, Advanced Programme Mathematics (95%) and Life Sciences (90%), in addition to the non-exam subject, Life Orientation (90%).

Also from WBHS were Khelan Bhana who took the fourth position and Thomas Earle who came eighth. Both Bhana and Earle achieved eight distinctions.

Shivash Mahabeer was also awarded at the awards ceremony on receiving the Mathematics prize.

Over all, WBHS congratulated the entire class of 2018 as 220 candidates generally achieved remarkable results, with 425 subject distinctions,

a 99% pass rate and an 85% Bachelor pass rate.

Other outstanding statistics were that 21 boys achieved seven distinctions or more, while 30 boys achieved six distinctions or more.

The headmaster, Trevor Hall was extremely proud of all the learners.

“Congratulations go to those boys who extended themselves in achieving their full potential, and our educators across all grades for their persistence in motivating the students in their classes. The positive and vital pressure that parents apply at home in supporting their sons is also

much appreciated,” Hall said.