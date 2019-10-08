The Ward 71 War Room executive together with the ward committee and Day2Day Foundation held a meeting with the newly appointed CEO of R.K.Khan Hospital Nqobile Mkhwanazi and the hospital’s management staff on Wednesday, 2 October at the hospital boardroom.

Ward Councillor Previn Vedan who champions the War Room said, “We were mandated by our residents at our September War Room meeting to take up health concerns and questions that they had in regard to the hospital.

Our duty is to ensure that we report back on all issues raised to us in the War Room. Our request for a meeting was immediately accepted by Mkhwanazi and her team and I must at the outset commend the R. K. Khan team under the CEO’s leadership, for their willingness to engage.”Vedan further explained that at the meeting, they discussed the possibility of

re-establishing mobile clinics within the ward. He said the establishment of this will allow for less pressure on the hospital also taking into account that there is presently only one clinic within the ward. “We resolved to conduct a site inspection this week, together with the hospital CEO to help them set up.

The care of our elderly is one of our priority concerns and we have made a request to have further community care givers appointed to Ward 71 to assist the elderly with their medical needs. Islamic prayer facility for patients, doctors, staff members and halaal food served to patients were also discussed. We discussed the need to have medication collection points returned to our ward as our residents have to now travel distances to collect their medication and this results in costs which are sometimes beyond their means. It was resolved that a collection point within Ward 71 will be identified and established,” Vedan said.

Founder of Day2Day Foundation, Bilal Khan noted that the Day2Day Foundation is an NPO based in Ward 71 and focuses on health related issues.

Khan said, “The hospital is in a spotless condition and the discussions at the meeting were fruitful and honest.”

Secretary or Ward 71 War Room Sizwe Gwala said, “Following our meeting with the CEO and management staff of R.K.Khan Hospital, our duty is to report back to residents of Ward 71 and this will be done on Wednesday, 9 October at 9am at the Moorton Library.