After being on the run for months, the long arm of the law finally caught up with a wanted suspect, Sugandran Dion Naicker.

Chatsworth SAPS communications officer, Captain J. Pillay said on Monday, 15 April 2019, SAPS Chatsworth detectives received information from an informer regarding the whereabouts of the

35-year-old. “Investigators proceeded to Margate where police effected the arrest. The team led by Detective Commander Colonel Ramdass worked tirelessly throughout the months also engaging with the media to assist with his whereabouts. The suspect was wanted in several cases of fraud in Chatsworth, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and Bayview. It is alleged that Naicker would defraud high profile people for large sums of money throughout the country,” said Capt. Pillay.

Captain Pillay said on Tuesday, 16 April, Naicker appeared before the Chatsworth Magistrates Court and was remanded to Westville Correctional Services.

The station commander of SAPS Chatsworth, Brigadier Kevin

James commends the team for apprehending the alleged accused. “SAPS Chatsworth is committed to ensuring that all cases reported to the station are dealt with.

“Police will utilise all available resources to ensure that perpetrators are apprehended and placed before the criminal justice system,” said James.