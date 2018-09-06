Violence and murder reared its ugly head when yet another life was snuffed out, allegedly by a knife-wielding robber who is believed to have stabbed 60-year-old Simon Milliken, the former Principal Double Bassist of the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra, after his body was found in Burman Bush, Morningside on Saturday morning.

Simon Milliken

According to police spokesperson, Col Thembeka Mbele, on 31 August 2018 at about 4pm, two men were in Burman Bush when they were allegedly accosted by a knife-wielding suspect and they sped off in different directions. “A 45-year-old man was at Burman Road in Burman Bush when he was allegedly accosted by an unknown male who robbed him of his bag with valuables at knifepoint. The suspect then fled, no injuries were sustained by the victim. A case of robbery was opened at Durban Central police station for investigation.

“No arrest has been made. On 1 September 2018, Search and Rescue Team members were called out to Burman Bush to recover the body of a 60-year-old male at a steep pathway. The body was recovered with stab wounds. A case of murder was opened at Mayville police station for investigation. No arrest has been made,” said Col Mbele.

Reports indicate that Milliken, who hails from the United Kingdom, with a home in Durban, was sightseeing with visiting American and Hong Kong-based conductor, Perry So, who had been conducting the KZNPO for the last two weeks, when the horrific ordeal unfolded.

eThekwini Ward 27 Councillor, Martin Meyer, commented on social media about the heinous crime and said, “I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the family of Simon Milliken.

“His biological family lives in the UK, but it has become abundantly clear that, through the kind person that he was, Simon made a new family here in Durban, a family who loved him dearly and who are in mourning with his passing.

“The community of Morningside is saddened by his death, and share in the pain his friends and family are feeling. As a community we are also angered that crime is going unchecked in our city and in our country. I know that this tragic event will bring our community closer together, and that we shall work together as a community with law enforcement and the municipality to fight the scourge of crime.

“I have spoken to Rishigen Virana MPL, Spokesperson for Safety and Security for the DA in KZN, and we will launch an investigation on what exactly happened on the night of the 31st of August with the search for Simon Milliken,” he said.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for the slain virtuoso on social media and an especially poignant piece was shared by a friend, writer and music aficionado, William Charlton-Perkins on Facebook who shed light on Milliken’s character and his last days.

Charlton-Perkins wrote, “Milliken retired from the Orchestra last year, but continued to perform on an ad hoc basis with his former colleagues, most recently in concert this past Thursday in the Durban City Hall, during the KZNPO’s current Early Spring Season, performing under the baton of the Hong Kong-born guest conductor, Peri So.

“A passionate nature lover, Milliken had taken Mr So on a bird-watching hike in Durban’s Burman Bush Nature Reserve on Friday, when the pair were attacked.” (sic)