A VIP golf experience boasting celebrity guests was recently hosted at one of South Africa’s top courses, at the Mount Edgecombe Country Club.

With several improvements and changes to the course layout, guests were taken on a tour around the course, joined by leading South African sportsmen and women for an exciting golf experience at The Woods, as part of the day’s programme. The golf director, Micky Hough, said that he was thrilled with the latest changes. “These changes include the re-routing of several holes on The Woods, formerly known as No1 and No2 for 21 years. The name changes to The Woods and The Lakes gives them a clearer identity. The Woods is parkland golf on the estate’s older layout and The Lakes was chosen for its central water features.

“This rebranding means that all six of the 36-hole club facilities in South Africa now have distinctive names for their courses which will resonate with golfers.”

The exclusive morning culminated with an early lunch served to all.