Verulam Athletic Club (VAC) hosted its 1860 Indentured Challenge and 10km Ladies Walk at Durban’s North Beach on Heritage Day ( 24 September).

The club conveyed its gratitude to all the participants, volunteers and others who assisted in putting the event together. This weekend the club partners with the KZN Blind and Deaf Society in the 4km and 8km walk at Kings Park Athletic Stadium in Durban.

This unique event whereby the option of walking with a partner and alternating the use of a blindfold to experience blindness, makes it an opportunity to walk in the shoes of the blind. Special edition T-shirts will be given to the first 1 000 registered participants.

Super prizes are for grabs in the lucky draw.

For more information phone Anand Naicker on 083 783 6363.