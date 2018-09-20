Blood drive campaigns took place across many provinces last weekend. This follows blood services running low.

The South African Blood Services (SANBS) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) will start to look at importing blood from other provinces, since their latest donor appeal to citizens did not prove successful.

The SANBS stocks are dwindling nationwide, with national levels currently at two and a half days supply.

KZN sits at one and a half days opposed to the recommended five days, making it one of the worst performing provinces. Operations and medical procedures which require blood transfusions were put on hold, unless approved by senior medical practitioners.

The SANBS spokesperson, Muzi Ngcobo, said that they are in dire need of donations, as one pint of blood can save three lives.

“We extended our operating hours at our donor centres until 6pm, in case mothers are to bleed after giving birth, and for accidents and cancer patients in KZN, we need patients to come forward and donate,” said Ngcobo.