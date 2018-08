The rising fuel costs and lack of service delivery are the reasons given for today’s (Tuesday, 28 August) taxi blockade in Ladysmith. It is understood that the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) was backing the blockade with its members taking to the streets. At least 1000 people marched along Kandahar Ave from Agra field and headed towards Murchsion Street in the central business district. Many motorists remain stuck outside the town as hundreds of taxis continue to block off entry points.