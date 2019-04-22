Wet weather was the bane of motorists and holidaymakers this Easter weekend causing chaos and havoc on the roads.

Two women were hospitalised after the vehicle they were travelling in, overturned on the M25 in the vicinity of KwaMashu on Sunday afternoon.





Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) members responded to the accident and RUSA head, Prem Balram said, “RUSA Members arrived at the scene and found a Renault Kwid lying on its roof. A private ambulance service was in attendance and paramedics were in the process of treating two women who were injured in the accident and were later transported to hospital.

It is alleged that the two were travelling from KwaMashu towards Crossroads when their vehicle struck a water patch and overturned.”