Three brazen armed suspects accosted two women and were quickly apprehended following a chase at the corner of St Thomas and Botanic Gardens Road in Berea, on Monday.

PT Tactical members and Berea SAPS officers with one of the suspects

PT Alarms Tactical Unit were on patrol in the area and were informed of the mugging.

Spokesperson for PT Tactical Unit, Dhevan Govindasamy, said, “PT Tactical members sprang into action and upon arrival on scene, found the women traumatised. Together with community members and Berea SAPS, we went in search of the suspects and a chase ensued. Two suspects were apprehended whilst one suspect got away. One suspect jumped into a manhole for cover but was caught out.

One suspect was hauled out of a manhole

“The suspects were handed over to Berea SAPS officers,” added Govindasamy. Berea SAPS communications officer, Captain PN Naidoo, confirmed the incident and arrests and said, “A case of robbery with a knife is being investigated after the two suspects were apprehended by the security personnel from PT Alarms.”





